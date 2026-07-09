England vs. Mexico outdrew USMNT-Belgium ratings on American screens: report claims

England's clash in the round of 16 against Mexico's viewership numbers have outpaced those of the USMNT vs. Belgium match, despite Trump’s FIFA play not being able to stop it.

The latest ratings were released by U.S. media outlet NBC Sports, which reported that Three Lions epic showdown against Mexico was watched by 45 million on TV.

The numbers outpaced the USMNT’s home viewership ratings of 42 million in their round of 16 match against Belgium.

The USMNT match was broadcast on Monday, July 6, and witnessed Belgium sweep Mauricio Pochettino’s side 4-1.

That match was viewed by 42 million Americans on their television sets across Fox, Telemundo, and Peacock, per NBA Sports.

While the one that was played between England and Mexico at the Azteca climbed to 45 million viewers on Sunday evening, July 5.

The outlet has provided a breakdown of the total figures for the Three Lions: 23.1 million watching on Telemundo and Peacock, and 21.742 million watching on Fox for a combined total of 44.842 million.

Three Lions will play against Norway in the quarterfinals on July 10, while reigning champions Argentina, led by G.O.A.T. Lionel Messi, will clash with Switzerland on July 11, 2026, at Kansas City Stadium.

These ratings only show one thing: U.S. audiences are turning to football despite their never-ending love for the NFL, as both games nearly pulled in viewership on par with the NFL’s AFC and NFC championships.

For the unversed, those games pulled in about 47 million viewers in January this year.