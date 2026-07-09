Is Danny Ings reuniting with former Southampton boss in League One? Find out here

Is Danny Ings reuniting with former Southampton boss in League One?

Danny Ings, former Liverpool and Three Lions striker, is reportedly making a surprise career move this weekend.

Ings, 33, made appearances in 23 games in the Championship last season and played in 240 Premier League games for Liverpool, Southampton, Aston Villa, and West Ham United.

The Winchester native forward is said to have made up his mind to ink a deal with League One Leicester City this weekend, per The Telegraph.

The outlet reported that the signing is expected only after he completes the medical fitness test scheduled in the next few days at Seagrave Training Ground, Leicestershire.

Ings has become a free agent after spending the last season at Sheffield United in the Championship.

During Leicester’s title winning run under Claudio Ranieri, Ings signed as a free agent for Liverpool but suffered a serious injury in one of the first training sessions under new coach Júrgen Klopp.

He underwent procedure twice in a period of one year, which almost ended his career at Liverpool.

After struggling with health battle for a year, he re-established himself as a Premier League goalscorer at Southampton before heading to Aston Villa in 2021.