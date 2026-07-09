Who was Wyatt Fisher? 18-year-old firefighter lost in off-duty Clermont County crash

In a tragic incident of an off-duty crash, an 18-year-old firefighter died in Clermont County on Monday, July 6, 2026.

Authorities of the Clermont Fire Department have revealed the identity as Wyatt Fisher, 18, a Blanchester native in Ohio.

The tragic incident took place around 12:00 p.m. when Ohio State Highway Patrol troppers rushed to a crash site on State Route 131 to Dry Run Road.

According to the preliminary updates from the Ohio State Police Department, an initial probe revealed a motorcyclist was riding towards the east when they collided with the rear of a 2017 Ford Escape as it slowed in traffic.

The collision forced the motorcyclist across the centerline, where they struck a Volkswagen Routan that was stopped in the westbound lanes.

Who was Wyatt Fisher?

The motorcyclist, identified as Wyatt Fisher was shifted to the hospital where he scummed to the injuries sustained.

Fisher, a young firefighter had been serving with the Stonelick Township Fire Department.

His parent organization shared a condolence message on social media following the tragic news of an off-duty incident.

“Wyatt’s expected passing has left an immeasurable void within our department and throughout the community he so proudly served,” the statement reads.

It continued, “Wyatt exemplified what it meant to serve others. Whether answering emergency calls, supporting his fellow firefighters, or lending a helping hand whenever it was needed.”

Fisher graduated from Clermont Northeastern Schools, where he had become an assistant coach for the boys’ soccer team.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing as Ohio State Highway Patrol is taking the lead.