Trump asks Supreme Court to reverse birthright citizenship verdict

United States (U.S.) President Donald Trump said Wednesday that his legal team will "immediately" ask the Supreme Court to rehear its own ruling on birthright citizenship. Earlier, the court rejected his executive order last month in a 6-3 decision.

Trump criticised the ruling and described it as a “miscarriage of justice.”

The case challenged Trump's executive order from his first day back in office, which tried to deny citizenship to children born in the US to parents who are undocumented or only temporarily in the country.

Chief Justice John Roberts wrote the majority opinion. He said the 14th Amendment makes clear that anyone born on US soil and "subject to the jurisdiction" of the country is a citizen at birth. That includes children of undocumented immigrants and those on temporary visas.

Five other judges supported Roberts’ opinion while three dissented.

If Trump gets the SCOTUS to rehear the case, it will mark the historic first as the top court has never revisited a case after its ruling nor it has granted a rehearing on an argued case in decades.

Court rules require a rehearing petition within 25 days of the ruling, and only for exceptional circumstances, like a major legal issue the justices may have overlooked.

Trump doesn't seem deterred. In his post, he pointed to claims that billboards near the southern border and in Mexico are advertising "birthright citizenship" services, with prices starting at $4,000.

"This miscarriage of justice will destroy America if they don't change their absolutely insane decision," Trump wrote.