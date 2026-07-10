LeBron James getting recruiting pitches from teams—but what is Rich Paul's role?

LeBron James' free agency period has entered into its second week, with teams sending recruiting pitches indirectly through James’ closest comrade in league.

As per a report according to leading NBA insider Shams Charania, who reported on Thursday, July 9, that Paul played a key role in facilitating league executives in their sales pitch through voice notes for James.

Charania also revealed that besides 76ers, other teams have also, through their owner, president, or franchise executives, posted recorded voice memos.

The NBA free agency period is offering a window for teams interested in signing King James to pitch the four time champion through James’ agent and Gameover podcast show host Rich Paul.

Bob Myers, while making an appearance on Game Over podcast with Rich Paul on Wednesday, July 8, took the option one step further on Wednesday, July 8, to promote the Sixers' strengths.

Myers owns the Philadelphia 76ers.

King James, 41, who nowadays spends his offseason vacationing and playing golf with his friends in Akron, Ohio, appears to be in no hurry to spill the beans about their next destination.

The 41-year-old NBA veteran James, in June, informed Lakers of his decision that he will play for the 24th season elsewhere.