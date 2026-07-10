Nolan Wells' family seeks independent autopsy as attorney reveals boat 'altercation'

Mississippi teen Wells vanished on the night of Fourth of July, 2026

Nolan Xavier Wells’ family has ordered an independent autopsy after the death of their 18-year-old son found dead on July 6, 2026.

Mississippi teen Wells vanished on the night of Fourth of July, 2026.

According to attorney Ben Crump, who revealed fresh details about what he alleges occurred on the day Wells disappeared.

In an interview with ABC News’ Linsey Davis, Crump spoke out, saying, “He was a good kid. He was beloved. He was a college athlete. He had everything going for him. And so to go on that island…and then not to come back is what is concerning.”

Crump believes that investigators “continue to tell the family that ‘We don’t see any evidence of foul play,’ even though you have students who recorded an altercation while they were on the board."

Crump described the altercation as “Nolan and somebody yelling at one another on the boat.”

Crump claimed that Wells’ friends took the phone with them when they left Horn Island, but the messages were no longer to be found as someone erased them.

The Jackson County Sheriff John Ledbetter confirmed they discovered the body, which is believed to be that of 18-year-old Nolan Xavier Wells, discovered around 8:45 a.m. by a park ranger.

Ledbetter told the outlet ABC News on Thursday, July 9, that one of Nolan Wells’ friends who went boating to Horn Island on July 4 was the first to report him missing.

The friend, whose identity has not been released by the Jackson County Sheriff, approached the Coast Guard around 11 p.m. the same night.

Separately, Wells’ mother made contact with the sheriff's office about her missing son around midnight into July 5.

Crump, citing Wells’ father, said he described Wells as an elite athlete. and could swim. And so, they’re just not accepting that Nolan drowned accidentally.”