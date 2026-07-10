Ryanair breaks silence after passenger nearly sucked out of plane due to broken window

A Ryanair passenger aboard the flight en route to Memmingen, Germany, from Thessaloniki, Greece, has a near death experience after getting sucked out of the broken plane window. He was pulled inside by fellow passengers.

The horrific incident occurred on Friday, July 10, when a Ryanair flight’s window detached mid-air. The passenger, a tourist from Serbia, was hopistalised with friction burn but fortunately there were no serious life-threatening injuries.

In an interview with Radio Thessaloniki, a fellow passenger described the situation. He said: “Most of us had fallen asleep, we have closed our eyes. There was a noise, like a tire bursting.”

The witness added, “We immediately realised there had been a decompression. There were screams… for a moment I thought someone had accidentally opened the emergency door.”

They revealed that the now-injured passenger had his head and shoulders outside of the window. Fortunately, they hadn’t taken off their seatbelt which kept him from getting sucked out, until a fellow passenger stepped in and pulled him fully inside.

Unverified videos of the incident circulating on social media show scenes from inside the plane with oxygen masks hanging from the ceiling.

Reports suggest the window was broken by a piece of debris detached from one of the plane’s engines. The carrier revealed that plane returned to Thessaloniki shortly after taking off due to the window issue, adding that a replacement plane was made available to carry passengers to their destination.