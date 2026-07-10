Call of Duty: Black Ops 1 and 2 quietly released on PS5: Here's what's new

Call of Duty: Black Ops and Black Ops 2 have been quietly released on PS5 and PS4 while Xbox players have been left waiting. The video games were dropped on the PlayStation Store this week without any official announcement.

There are no signs that the games might be released for Xbox users as well. Xbox 360 owners can already play the originals through backward compatibility but many complain that those lobbies are a mess.

Players report opponents running through walls, ending matches in under a minute, and firing rockets without reloading, all pointing toward a hacking problem.

One frustrated player said they booted up the old Black Ops 1 on Xbox after seeing the PS5 ports drop, only to run into hackers in nearly every match.

Reports suggest that Activision has removed an old exploit in the newer versions for PS5, so they don’t have a hacking problem.

However, the improved version does not come free of charge as each base game costs $40. The season pass, which bundles all four DLC map packs per game, costs another $30. Everything for both games cost around $140.

PlayStation Plus subscribers can enjoy a discount of $20 on each base game, $10 on each season passs until August 6, 2026.

The comparison footage of the newer version on PS5 and the one available on Xbox 360 shows similar visuals, meaning it's the same game with just less hacking concerns.