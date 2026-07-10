 
Geo News

Call of Duty: Black Ops 1 and 2 quietly released on PS5: Here's what's new

Xbox players are still waiting for versions that reportedly fix long-standing hacking issues

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

Published July 10, 2026

Call of Duty: Black Ops 1 and 2 quietly released on PS5: Heres whats new
Call of Duty: Black Ops 1 and 2 quietly released on PS5: Here's what's new

Call of Duty: Black Ops and Black Ops 2 have been quietly released on PS5 and PS4 while Xbox players have been left waiting. The video games were dropped on the PlayStation Store this week without any official announcement.

There are no signs that the games might be released for Xbox users as well. Xbox 360 owners can already play the originals through backward compatibility but many complain that those lobbies are a mess. 

Players report opponents running through walls, ending matches in under a minute, and firing rockets without reloading, all pointing toward a hacking problem.

One frustrated player said they booted up the old Black Ops 1 on Xbox after seeing the PS5 ports drop, only to run into hackers in nearly every match.

Reports suggest that Activision has removed an old exploit in the newer versions for PS5, so they don’t have a hacking problem.

However, the improved version does not come free of charge as each base game costs $40. The season pass, which bundles all four DLC map packs per game, costs another $30. Everything for both games cost around $140.

PlayStation Plus subscribers can enjoy a discount of $20 on each base game, $10 on each season passs until August 6, 2026. 

The comparison footage of the newer version on PS5 and the one available on Xbox 360 shows similar visuals, meaning it's the same game with just less hacking concerns. 

Make us preferred on Google
Stephanie White declines to address GOP letter on Caitlin Clark's WNBA treatment
Stephanie White declines to address GOP letter on Caitlin Clark's WNBA treatment
Fidji Simo, OpenAI exec steps down amid serious health scare—what's next?
Fidji Simo, OpenAI exec steps down amid serious health scare—what's next?
Trump softens on Spain after learning how much Madrid actually spends on NATO
Trump softens on Spain after learning how much Madrid actually spends on NATO
Norway's World Cup campaign hit by illness and hotel chaos ahead of England clash
Norway's World Cup campaign hit by illness and hotel chaos ahead of England clash
Trump asks Supreme Court to reverse birthright citizenship verdict
Trump asks Supreme Court to reverse birthright citizenship verdict
Lupin eye drop recall: Here's list of affected lot numbers
Lupin eye drop recall: Here's list of affected lot numbers
How can England stop Erling Haaland? Here are their best defensive options
How can England stop Erling Haaland? Here are their best defensive options
Flood watch issued for 5 US states through weekend: See full list
Flood watch issued for 5 US states through weekend: See full list