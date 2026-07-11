Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce enjoy post-wedding trip in Montana

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have jetted off to Montana for a relaxing post-wedding getaway following their spectacular star-studded nuptials on 3 July.

According to multiple outlets, the Grammy winner and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end spent a few quiet days unwinding at the ultra-exclusive Yellowstone Club, a luxury members-only ski and golf resort located in the scenic city of Big Sky, Montana.

The private trip gave the high-profile newlyweds some well-deserved downtime immediately after tying the knot in front of a massive crowd of 1,000 guests at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

The couple's romantic retreat was a quick one, as they have already journeyed on to Southern California for their next big event.

The pair were spotted landing at Burbank International Airport near Los Angeles on Thursday 9 July, ahead of their planned attendance at fellow NFL star JuJu Smith-Schuster’s wedding in Orange County on Saturday 11 July.

Ever since their spectacular wedding ceremony, which was famously officiated by Hollywood actor Adam Sandler, Swift and Kelce have deliberately maintained an incredibly low profile.

The pair have shared very few details about their special day, and strict security measures helped keep the massive event entirely under wraps.

Guests on the 1,000-person list were reportedly required to sign non-disclosure agreements and were banned from bringing their mobile phones inside the venue, ensuring almost no details leaked to the public.

Fans eager to get a glimpse of the enchanted celebration will have to wait just a little longer, though confirmation has arrived that official pictures will eventually see the light of day.