Margaret Qualley issues first statement about Jack Antonoff split

Margaret Qualley denies 'trust issues' with Jack Antonoff

Margaret Qualley is finally addressing her split from her husband Jack Antonoff.

Days after news of their separation became public, the Emmy-nominated actress' representative issued a firm statement, shutting down rumours of cheating, trust issues, or behind-the-scenes drama.

“The narratives running in the press about Margaret and Jack are categorically untrue. There are no trust issues. There was no infidelity or anything outside of respect and partnership in this relationship,” Qualley’s rep said, per People magazine.

The statement continued, “They have deep love and care for one another. There are only two people in this marriage, and the sources who are talking to the press and commenting on their relationship are not people who know them. Please respect their privacy.”

People magazine confirmed on July 8 that the couple had separated after nearly three years of marriage, with a source saying they were simply “figuring things out.” Another insider later emphasised that the pair remain united despite the breakup, saying, “They love each other deeply,” and are “going through this process with nothing but kindness and unity.”

The news surfaced shortly after Antonoff attended Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's July 3 wedding in New York City without Qualley, fuelling speculation about their relationship.

The couple first sparked romance rumours in 2021, got engaged the following year, and married in a star-studded New Jersey ceremony in August 2023 attended by friends including Swift, Channing Tatum, Zoë Kravitz and Lana Del Rey.