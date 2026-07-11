Ariana Grande leaves ‘American Horror Story' season 13

Ariana Grande will not be appearing in American Horror Story season 13 after all.

The Hollywood Reporter confirmed the news.

Grande had been announced as part of the cast in a Halloween social media post from Ryan Murphy Productions, which revealed she would be joining a reunion of franchise veterans including Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Angela Bassett, Kathy Bates, Emma Roberts, Billie Lourd, Gabourey Sidibe, Leslie Grossman and Jessica Lange, many of whom are reprising their roles from Coven, the beloved third season.

Filming has been taking place in New York City this week.

A reason for Grande's departure was not given, though the timing is notable.

Her Eternal Sunshine tour is currently ongoing and not scheduled to conclude until 23 August in London, which may have presented a scheduling conflict with production.

It is not Grande's first brush with the Ryan Murphy universe.

She previously appeared in his Fox series Scream Queens in 2015, and the AHS announcement had felt like a natural continuation of her growing focus on acting.

In recent years she has starred in Wicked and its sequel Wicked: For Good, and she is set to appear in Focker In-Law, the fourth instalment in the Meet the Parents franchise, as well as Jon M. Chu's animated adaptation of Oh, the Places You'll Go!

American Horror Story season 13 returns on Thursday, 24 September at 9pm ET/PT on FX, streaming the following day on Hulu in the US and internationally on Disney+.

The official logline teases the season as "an unrivaled 13th installment that will do justice to everyone's most feared number," promising the return of iconic horrors from the show's history alongside new terrors.