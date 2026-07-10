Kelly Clarkson announces new music ahead of 'The Kelly Clarkson Show' exit

Season 7 of 'The Kelly Clarkson' show will be the last

As fans prepare to say goodbye to Kelly Clarkson’s talkshow, the pop star has been quietly working on some new music.

Clarkson, 44, has announced that she is releasing a new single called I’d Be Lyin’ later this month on July 17. The Grammy-winner revealed the news on Instagram last week, marking her first new release since 2025’s Where Have You Been.

“New Single?,” she wrote, alongside an eyes emoji and a picture of what appears to be the song’s cover art.

The song will debut the same day Clarkson opens her Las Vegas residency, which runs through mid-August. The announcement also comes as the iconic singer-songwriter prepares to step away from The Kelly Clarkson Show, confirming earlier this year that the upcoming season will be her last after seven years on air.

In February, Clarkson admitted the decision to leave wasn't easy, but said it was the right one for her family following the death of her ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock, in August 2025. She explained that putting daughter River, 12, and son Remington, 10, first was “necessary and right for this next chapter of [their] lives.”

Despite ending her daytime TV run, Clarkson made it clear she's not slowing down. “I’ll still be making music, playing shows here and there and you may catch me on The Voice from time to time … you never know where I might show up next.”

Clarkson, the original American Idol, has already confirmed that she will return as a coach for The Voice season 30.