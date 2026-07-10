Taylor Swift sparks 'retirement' debate amid social media silence

Taylor Swift fans have been waiting for the wedding pictures ever since she took the vows with the love of her life Travis Kelce, but now they have began wondering if they'll ever see her in the wedding dress.

The 36-year-old pop superstar have maintained silence on social media not only since the wedding, but Swifties noticed that she hasn't posted about her other big milestones.

A viral post on X noted that the Anti-Hero hitmaker has avoided sharing about her induction at the Songwriters Hall of Fame, as well as the 20th anniversary of her debut album, and now the wedding.

The fans theorised that it might be a calculated decision on the Grammy winner's part, and she might only use social media for promoting her new releases, keeping her personal life entirely private.

While the idea seemed disappointing to many Swifties who like to connect with their favourite artist through social media, many applauded her decision due to the negativity and online criticism.

Despite the theories, recently the spokesperson for Dior, the fashion house which made Swift's dress, told the press that they will be sharing pictures of the piece once the songstress has herself released them to the world, which some fans noted suggests that she plans to do it, eventually.