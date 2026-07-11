Taylor Swift makes surprise appearance in Harper Beckham's birthday wish

Harper Beckham received a surprise birthday wish as she turned 15 years old.

The youngest child and only daughter of David and Victoria Beckham marked her 15th birthday on Friday, July 10. As birthday wishes from her loved one poured in, Taylor Swift made an unexpected appearance in one of them.

Harper’s brother, Cruz, shared a throwback picture to Instagram of Harper meeting and posing with the pop superstar.

“Harper i love you more than you know, happy 15th birthday xx,” the 21-year-old captioned the photo.

Harper also received birthday wishes from her famous parents.

“I cannot even begin to express how much I love and adore you and how incredibly proud I am to be your mummy,” Victoria, 52, wrote on Instagram.

The former-Spice-Girl-turned-fashion-designer went on to call Harper a “king, gentle, funny, and beautiful soul” who is also her “best friend.”

Meanwhile, David gushed, “My Pretty Lady is turning 15 today. You are the perfect daughter, sweet, kind & a beautiful human with the best personality just like daddy.”

Harper’s other brother, 23-year-old Romeo Beckham, also wished her, sharing multiple sweet pictures and calling her “the most beautiful person.”

However, their eldest brother, Brooklyn, is unlikely to wish Harper given his estrangement from the entire Beckham family.