Margaret Qualley, Jack Antonoff years long marital woes emerge after split

Jack Antonoff and Margaret Qualley’s shocking split details revealed

Margaret Qualley and Jack Antonoff broke the internet with the news of their split this week, as they presented an ideal couple for fans for years.

The 31-year-old actress and the Bleachers frontman, 42, were married for nearly three years and appeared to be smitten with each other in their interviews.

However, behind closed doors the reality seemed to be different as in the wake of their separation, insiders have revealed that their marital woes had begun early on in the marriage.

The Substance star reportedly initiated the end of their relationship as they had been “having issues for the last few years,” a source told Us Weekly.

They continued, “Both of their busy schedules and distance were factors, along with many other things like lack of trust in the marriage.”

Explaining how the couple reached the decision, they noted that “They were still trying to work on the marriage a few months ago, but it ultimately wasn’t working. At some point, the rose-colored glasses came off for Margaret, and she felt she needed to take a step back.”

The source also added that the Isimo hitmaker had mentioned to friends how “it was difficult being married and that there were struggles” in the relationship.

Despite finalising their split, Antonoff and Qualley “don’t have divorce plans yet.”