Tom Holland reacts to nearly spoiling Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield cameo

The 2021 interview clip became known as 'the moment Tom Holland's soul left his body'

Tom Holland once nearly gave away the biggest spoiler for Spider-Man: No Way Home.

While promoting Spider-Man; Brand New Day — the next installment in the hit franchise — Holland looked back on the moment five years ago when he practically spoiled Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield’s iconic cameos in the 2021 blockbuster.

“I was probably trying not to s**t myself, because I have a reputation of spoiling things,” Holland, 30, told BBC Radio 1’s Ali Plumb on Thursday, July 9. “And I am working really hard to not do that. And, y’know, failure is a part of life, and I obviously failed in that moment, and it was disappointing,” he added.

The moment occurred during a 2021 interview with Plumb, when speculation about Maguire and Garlfield’s cameos was at an all-time high yet officially unconfirmed. That is, until Holland gave it away.

He and his co-stars, Zendaya and Jacob Batalon, were discussing a stunt where MJ falls off some scaffolding but is ultimately saved by a masked superhero.

“That was quite a scary stunt, what you guys did there. It was really fun! Well, I wasn’t there, it looked really fun,” Holland said at the time before realising what he had just done — something Plumb immediately picked up on, but he chose to remain silent.

To elaborate, if Holland wasn’t the one behind the mask, that likely meant it was another beloved Spider-Man.

“Or it could’ve also been Luke Scott, my stunt double,” Holland suggested on Thursday.

The clip from the 2021 interview became viral after No Way Home was released, becoming known as “the moment Tom Holland’s soul left his body.”

As it turns out, it was indeed Garfield’s Spider-Man who saved Zendaya's MJ, serving as an emotional parallel to the moment he failed to save Gwen Stacy in The Amazing Spider-Man 2.

Zendaya reflected on the scene’s impact in another recent interview, saying, “I remember reading that in the script and I just thought it was a very moving moment. I’m really glad it made it all the way into the finished film.”