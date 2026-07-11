Jesy Nelson says 'it breaks my heart' as twins wear spinal jacket in heatwave

Spinal Muscular Atrophy is an inherited genetic disease that damages motor neurons in the spinal cord

Jesy Nelson was moved to tears as her twins wear a spinal jacket and splints in the heat wave following their SMA diagnosis.

The singer, 35, revealed in January that her 14-month-old twins, Ocean and Story, had been diagnosed with SMA Type 1.

Spinal Muscular Atrophy is an inherited genetic disease that damages motor neurons in the spinal cord.

In a heartbreaking Instagram post on Friday, Jesy told fans her twins have to wear the jacket and splints to prevent deterioration.

She wrote: 'I've cried all day. Imagine having to wear a spinal jacket and splints in this heat. I cannot even begin to tell you how much this breaks my heart into a million pieces.

'But if I don't put them in these every day, their spines and feet will only deteriorate and get worse.

'These will never correct their spine or feet, it will only prevent it from getting any worse.

'Once again, no future SMA babies need to suffer like this if they are given a heel prick test and treatment from birth!'

In June, Jesy shared she'd been left 'heartbroken and outraged' as she vowed to 'keep on fighting' after attending Parliament for the MPs' debate on SMA screening from birth.