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Freddy Brazier rules out dating as he confesses love for ex Holly

Freddy,21, admitted he is 'still in love' with Holly and has no interest in dating other girls

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Web Desk
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Published July 11, 2026

Freddy,21, admitted he is still in love with Holly and has no interest in dating other girls
Freddy,21, admitted he is 'still in love' with Holly and has no interest in dating other girls

Freddy Brazier has spoken candidly about his current relationship status, revealing that he 'is still in love with his ex-girlfriend Holly,' the mother of his daughter Isla Jade, who was born in March.

It was previously claimed that Freddy and Holly,22, had a fallout at their former home in June where police reportedly called following a series of previous arguments.

Despite their split, Freddy,21, admitted he is 'still in love' with Holly and has no interest in dating other girls.

He confessed: 'Yes, I'm single, but I'm a dad. I don't want to be with people. I don't want to chat to people and entertain loads of girls and things like that.

'It doesn't bother me anymore. Now that I've got a little girl, I feel like I respect women a little bit more, and I'm still in love with my baby's mother. I care about her a lot.'

It has also been a difficult year for Freddy amid the strained relationship between his dad Jeff and his nan Jackiey Budden.

However he feels Isla has helped bring them closer together.

He told The Sun: 'I feel like I've given back to my dad for everything that he's done for me in some ways. Little baby, Isla, that's priceless, and that's the best gift I've ever given to him, so it's nice.'

Freddy is still living with his nan Jackiey in London but said he is considering relocating to his dad's home in Essex, or even moving in with Jeff's mum, to help 'get my life together and a better routine'.

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