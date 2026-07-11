Anne Hathaway praises Tom Holland after ‘The Odyssey': ‘Brilliant actor'

Anne Hathaway’s praise for Tom Holland has fans smiling

Tom Holland got one of the sweetest compliments of his career–and he definitely was not expecting it.

While promoting Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey, Anne Hathaway revealed that working alongside Holland left her hoping her own children grow up just like him.

The actress, who is expecting her third child with husband Adam Shulman, could not resist praising her on-screen son during a joint interview.

“Well, first of all, I have to say as a mom in real life, I very much hope all of my children grow up to be as wonderful as my onscreen child,” Hathaway said, gesturing toward Holland, who burst into laughter and nearly spit out his drink.

She doubled down on the compliment adding, “Tom is like a dream son. And that, honestly, is kind of like the key to it. We have this amazing script, brilliant actors.”

Hathaway wasn’t done celebrating her castmates.

“But also, I just really like Tom,” she said with a laugh, before adding that she also adores Matt Damon and director Christopher Nolan.

“And I love Chris, and so I just feel like even though this was this big, epic movie, it was really grounded in, like, intimate appreciation of each other, respect for each other. I don’t think any of us wanted to let Chris down. So I think we all just kind of harnessed our highest strength and our highest passion, and we just tried to be an actor that was worthy of being in a Chris Nolan movie.”

Hathaway, who announced her third pregnancy in June, already shares sons Jonathan and Jack with Shulman.

While she’s clearly a fan of Holland, she has previously said she’d encourage her own children to enjoy childhood before pursuing acting.

The Odyssey will land in theaters on July 17.