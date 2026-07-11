Justin Trudeau sparks backlash after cameo in Katy Perry’s dance video

Justin Trudeau landed in hot water after making a brief cameo in his girlfriend Katy Perry's recent dance video.

On Thursday, July 9, the Hot N Cold songstress shared a playful clip of herself dancing to her newly released song, Watch It Burn, while four dancers hopped in the background.

At one point, Trudeau briefly entered the frame, hopping from one side to the other and locked eyes with the 41-year-old singer, who was dressed in a schoolgirl-inspired outfit.

"Ancient texts say that if you hop to this song you will get 1,000 years of good luck," Perry captioned the video.

The lighthearted clip quickly drew attention on social media, sparking mixed reactions online in the wake of the ex-politician’s unexpected appearance.

On X, formerly Twitter, critics and supporters alike weighed in on the cameo. Lebanese-Australian entrepreneur and political commentator Mario Nawfal credited Julie for writing that the 54-year-old was dancing "like an 18-year-old backup dancer," adding, "From running a G7 country to B-roll."

Other users mocked the former Canadian prime minister's appearance, with one writing that he was "hopping around like a rabbit."

Another commented, "The poor guy, acting like a politician this whole time."

A separate user wrote, "I'm disappointed in JT. He convinced me that I need to hate myself for being white and then we see him hopping around in an all-white video. I am just devastated."

However, not all reactions were negative. Many users expressed their admiration for the couple, who appeared relaxed and were enjoying themselves.