Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce’s new wedding ring makes first public appearance

Taylor Swift just gave fans another reason to zoom in on her jewelry.

One week after saying “I do” to Travis Kelce at Madison Square Garden, the newlyweds quietly debuted their wedding bands while attending the wedding of Kelce’s former Kansas City Chiefs teammate, JuJu Smith-Schuster, and Laura Kruk.

The rings made a subtle but meaningful first appearance in photos from the celebration on July 10.

Swift stacked her new wedding band beside the eye-catching engagement ring Kelce famously designed for her, while completing the look with Markarian’s floral brocade Laila gown and her signature red lipstick. Kelce also wore his new band with a classic suit and tie.

The moment marked the next chapter in a love story that began publicly in 2023 and led to an engagement announcement last August.

The singer-songwriter has never hidden how much the proposal–and the ring–meant to her. Speaking after the engagement, she revealed Kelce had secretly remembered a designer she admired long before he proposed.

“I had shown him a video... I was like, ‘I know who made this, I know who made this,’ and also, you listen to me!’” shesaid. “It was like, you really know me. I didn’t know what I would want, but he did somehow, and that’s kind of a flex.”

The custom Artifex Fine Jewelry engagement ring, featuring an old mine brilliant-cut diamond, has already become one of celebrity culture's most talked-about pieces.

Now, with a wedding band sitting beside it, Swift's famous sparkler has a sparkling new companion—and fans couldn't help but notice.