Tom Holland shares sweet behind-the-scenes story about Zendaya

Tom Holland was not just starring in Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey–he was also Zendaya’s biggest cheerleader behind the camera.

During a recent interview with CTV's E Talk, the actor shared that he quietly stayed on set to watch his wife film one of her most important scenes as Athena, even though he wasn’t needed in front of the camera.

After Anne Hathaway pointed out that Holland and Zendaya shared at least one scene together, Holland revealed there was another moment fans never got to see.

“We were in the same room,” he said. “And I was also in … I was there when she shot her big massive scene during the siege of Troy.”

Instead of heading back to his trailer, Holland chose a front row seat.

The Spider-Man star recalled wearing “sweatpants and a hoodie like hiding in the corner, just enjoying” Zendaya's performance.

“Literally I was like ‘I’m here if you need me,’ ” Holland said. “It was a wild experience for both of us, you know?”

The actor also admitted that stepping onto Christopher Nolan’s set for the first time felt intimidating, making it helpful to lean on castmates who had worked with the Oscar-winning director before.

“[There were] veterans, that we could be like you know ‘Am I doing a good job? Like I don’t know what’s happening,’ ” Holland shared. “But it was an amazing experience. And you know, Z feels the same.”

Holland previously revealed Nolan personally asked if he’d mind Zendaya joining the cast as Athena.

“I would be honored, that’s amazing. I’m sure she would love to,” he recalled telling the director.

The Odyssey will hit theaters on July 17.