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Total solar eclipse 2026: Know exact timing when it will hit your area

Europe’s first total solar eclipse in 27 years set for August 12, 2026

By
Geo News Digital Desk
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Published July 14, 2026

Total solar eclipse 2026: Know exact timing when it will hit your area
Total solar eclipse 2026: Know exact timing when it will hit your area 

A total solar eclipse is set to hit on August 12, 2026, across the globe, marking Europe's first total solar eclipse since 1999.

The shadow of the Moon will trace a narrow path of totality, stretching 8,400 kilometres in length and 294 kilometres in width, beginning in the Arctic region before crossing Greenland and Iceland, and concluding in the Mediterranean Sea off the coast of Spain.

Eclipse timings for major cities

Europe

  • Oslo, Norway (6:28 PM CEST)
  • Berlin, Germany (7:45 PM CEST)
  • London, UK (8:14 PM BST)
  • Paris, France (8:22 PM CEST)
  • Dublin, Ireland (8:17 PM IST)
  • Lisbon, Portugal (8:29 PM WEST)
  • Nice, France (8:33 PM CEST)
  • Madrid, Spain (8:31 OM CEST)
  • Barcelona, Spain (8:32 PM CEST)
  • Rome, Italy (8:37 PM CEST)
  • Amsterdam, Netherlands (8:19 PM CEST)
  • Brussels, Belgium (8:21 PM CEST)
  • Vienna, Austria (8:26 PM CEST)
  • Warsaw, Poland (8:24 PM CEST)

North America 

  • New York City, USA (3:14 PM EDT)
  • St. John's, Canada (4:02 PM NDT)
  • Nuuk, Greenland (3:23 PM WGST)

Africa 

  • Tangier, Morocco (8:24 PM WEST)

Along the Spain's eastern coast, the eclipse will occur as "sunset eclipse" as the Sun will sit just 2.7 degrees above the horizon during totality.  

The eclipse will also be broadcasted live on ESA, NASA & Exploratorium, Time and Date, and Royal Greenwich Observatory. 

It is advised not to look at the eclipse directly without proper glasses or solar filters as it is not safe to look at sun directly with naked eyes. 

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