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Trump's approval rating sinks near record low in new poll: 59% disapprove, 37% approve

The poll survey was conducted between July 10-13, among 1,616 respondents participated in the survey

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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published July 15, 2026

Trumps approval rating sinks near record low in new poll: 59% disapprove, 37% approve
Trump's approval rating sinks near record low in new poll: 59% disapprove, 37% approve

President Donald Trump’s approval ratings have seen a record dip since coming to the office in 2025.

The poll survey was conducted between July 10-13, among 1,616 respondents, who participated in the survey.

The poll results show 59% of respondents disapproved of Trump (with a plus or minus 3.3 percentage points).

The same poll also found that 54% said America’s position on the world stage has declined since Trump 2.0.

The poll was conducted by The Economist in collaboration with YouGov polls.

The poll results highlight that only 37% of Americans appeared to be satisfied with Trump's performance.

Apart from his approval numbers as president, a majority of the respondents also said they disapproved of Trump’s Iran war policies.

The latest poll results were released on Monday, July 13, highlighted that 79% of those surveyed believe U.S. military actions in Iran will “go on for an extended period of time.”

The recent poll results come amid renewed fighting between the U.S. and Iran, which has further escalated tensions in the Middle East.

In the most recently conducted survey, 59% of the respondents said they strongly or somewhat disapproved of the president’s actions; that number has not changed since the Iran war broke out, only reaching at 64% at the end of May.

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