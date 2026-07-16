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Marcello Hernández takes viral shot at Shane Gillis during ESPYS monologue

Hernández, dazzled the red carpet with his lady love, Amelia Batlle Cobral

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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published July 16, 2026

Marcello Hernández takes viral shot at Shane Gillis during ESPYS monologue
Marcello Hernández takes viral shot at Shane Gillis during ESPYS monologue

The Saturday Night Live star Marcello Hernández sent the internet into a frenzy at the ESPYS Awards with his viral monologue.

The Saturday Night Live star Marcello Hernández sent the internet into a frenzy at ESPYS Awards with his viral monologue.

In an opening at the Excellence in Sports Performance Yearly 2026, he takes a brutal dig at last year’s host Shane Gillis.

Hernández, 28, delivered a stunning opening to open the annual ESPN-led award show, the ESPY, on Wednesday, July 15, at David Koch Theatre at Lincoln Center in N.Y.

Taking a dig at Shane Gillis, Saturday Night Live star Hernandez poked fun: “I personally think it’s crazy that I get to host the ESPYS. This is an American dream.”

The show saw A-list athletes in attendance, including Simone Biles, Steph Curry, and Chloe Kim.

Hernández continued, “I also want to shout out last year’s hot, Shane Gillis. He’s watching from home like a true American.”

“On his couch, drinking a beer while a Hispanic guy does his job,” Hernández gagged.

To the surprise of many netizens online, when the camera panned to get a reaction from actor Kevin Hart, who nodded and passed a smile after Hernández quipped about Gillis.

Hernández replaced Gillis just hours after the latter was cast for the show (SNL) after he allegedly made an anti-Asian slur back in 2019.

Shane Gillis, whose jokes fell flat during his opening at last year’s ESPYS, poked at the time:

“A bookie is what Bill Belichick reads to his girlfriend before bedtime,” said Gillis before he mentioned the name of one fictitious book, “The Little Engine Who Could But Needed a Pill First.”

Hernández, who has been appearing as a cast member of buzzworthy Saturday Night Live since 2022, dazzled the red-carpet with his lady love, Amelia Batlle Cobral.

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