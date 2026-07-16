World Cup final set: Argentina vs Spain: can Messi's legacy outshine Yamal's rise?

Argentina has sailed through the semifinal over Thomas Tuchel’s Three Lions 2-1 on Wednesday, July 15, at Atlanta Stadium to face Spain in the FIFA World Cup final.

The clash is pitting Europe’s top-ranked team, Spain, against South America’s No. 1 outfit, Argentina, led by soccer G.O.A.T. Lionel Messi.

On one side, the reigning champion Argentina will aim to grab the trophy for a fourth time, while Spain will look to add a second title to their collection.

Let’s find out everything from kickoff time, venue, and streaming details for the biggest game of the year.

Argentina vs Spain: who will take the crown?

In this digital age of AI, algorithms have replaced old-fashioned methods of predicting the biggest outcomes of sporting events.

Just like Opta’s supercomputer, which is designed on the pattern of simulating matches tens of thousands of times to estimate the outcome like a win, draw, or loss.

These models fetch the outcomes based on two key data sources: power rankings and betting odds.

As per Opta’s supercomputer, it has predicted a 45.1% probability of Spain lifting the trophy in regulation time, while Argentina is placed at a 29.4% chance of World Cup triumph.

The chances of extra time or even penalties are projected at 25.4%.

What’s kickoff time for World Cup final?

The FIFA World Cup final kickoff time is set at 3 p.m. ET (19:00 GMT) in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

MetLife Stadium, which is home to two NFL powerhouses, New York Giants and New York Jets, has the seating capacity of 82,500 for football matches.