South Korea launches teacher protection bureaus inspired by K-drama ‘Teach You a Lesson’

In a revolutionary move, South Korea is establishing dedicated “teacher rights protection bureaus” nationwide to protect educators from malicious complaints and legal disputes.

The initiative launched a new task force in Gyeonggi Province inspired by the fictional education rights agency featured in the hit Netflix series “Teach You a Lesson.”

The drama showcased the erosion of classroom authority and the immense burden teachers face from unfounded complaints and legal disputes in South Korea. Additionally, the story also depicted the cases where students were mistreated due to extreme bullying, and teachers lacked the authority to take any significant steps.

Newly elected education superintendents have made teacher protection their top priority in policy formulation. Gyeonggi Superintendent Ahn Min-seok announced plans for an administrative board modeled after the drama’s fictional bureau, while Chungcheongnamdo Superintendent Lee Byung-do approved a superintendent-led task force as his first official action.

The bureaus will work as a centralized support system, offering rapid-response teams, dedicated legal consultants, and psychological counselors directly through education offices. Teachers do not have institution-led protection to deal with legal disputes.

Importantly, the responsibility lies not on individual educators but on the school districts, who will be dealing with the administrative and legal objections.

Also, Gangwon Superintendent Kang Sam-young and Jeju Superintendent Ko Eui-suk have undertaken the same project.

Apart from these organizations, the government is working towards making extensive changes to the Child Welfare Act and the Act on the Punishment of Child Abuse so that classroom discipline is restored.

It is important to note that teachers need not undertake these challenges all alone, and they will be supported by the education office throughout the process.