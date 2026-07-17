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Italy passes landmark law allowing mafia families to break free

New Italian law grants new identities to children of mafia bosses

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

Published July 17, 2026

Italy passes landmark law allowing mafia families to break free
Italy passes landmark law allowing mafia families to break free

Italy’s parliament has unanimously approved a remarkable law offering women and children of mafia families a legal pathway to escape gang life.

This marks a historic shift in the country’s anti-mafia strategy.

The bill, referred to as “free to choose”, received its final Senate approval on Wednesday, July 15, allowing children up to age 25 and female partners of mobsters to relocate to protected locations, receive new identities, and rebuild their new lives away from the criminal influence.

Around 400 children born in mafia families are expected to enter the program annually.

Chiara Colosimo, president of the parliamentary anti-mafia commission, said: “This is a dream that seemed impossible for years. Today we celebrate the victory of freedom.”

The legislation is based on a revolutionary probation program that was set up in 2011 by Judge Roberto Di Bella in Reggio Calabria. It enabled law enforcement agencies to take children away from 'Ndrangheta families and send them elsewhere until they become adults. The project received fierce opposition, including death threats from mafioso bosses serving time in jail, but became a success because of mothers who had their sons taken away for fear of jail or death.

Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said: “The state will offer an alternative of freedom for those born into mafia families who do not want to grow up to become mafia.”

The law was celebrated as being innovative in the fight against mafia laws that were pioneered by the two assassinated magistrates known as Giovanni Falcone and Paolo Borsellino.

As per the new law, relocation of the family is done beyond their regions of residence, keeping the mother and the children together only if the mother promises to break all connections with the mafia organisation.

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