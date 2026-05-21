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LeBron James teases fans by liking Cavaliers comeback post—Is homecoming coming?

With the NBA playoffs still going strong between East and West, a major decision looms large for four-time champion LeBron James
By
Arslan Ahmad
|

Published May 21, 2026

LeBron James teases fans by liking Cavaliers comeback post—Is homecoming coming?
LeBron James teases fans by liking Cavaliers comeback post—Is homecoming coming?

LeBron James’ eight-year run with the LA Lakers had ended after their four-game defeat in the Western Conference semifinals.

The Laker’s playoff exit has fueled more questions about James’ NBA future and whether he is making a comeback for the 24th season.

The speculations were fueled further when Lakers’ president pelinka hinted that the franchise is open to welcoming LeBron James for the next season.

He said, "He's given so much to his teammates, to his organization. And the thing we want to do more than anything else is honor him back."

With the NBA playoffs still going strong between East and West, a major decision looms large for four-time champion LeBron James.

His two-year contract is about to expire, worth $101.3 million, and he is left with few options between retirement or a new deal.

But after James teases fans with a surprise when he hits the “liked” button on a social media comeback post shared by his uncle, a third option has emerged that suggests he might be joining the latter.

The post carried a caption that read, “Come home,” a call for the 41-year-old basketball legend to make a comeback where it all started.

For the unversed, James’ storied career began with the Ohio franchise, the Cleveland Cavaliers, when he reunited with the team in 2014 after his four-year contract ended with the Miami Heat.

He succeeded in clinching the debut NBA title in 2016 for the Cleveland.

Now the decision rests with NBA icon LeBron James to decide how he wants his NBA career to end, but after he "liked" an Instagram post featuring him in a Cavs jersey, it sparked a buzz among his fans about his joining the Cavaliers.

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