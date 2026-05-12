LeBron James's next move: new team or retirement? Here's what you need to know

The top-seeded Thunder defeated the No. 4 L.A. Lakers with a 115-110 win in Game 4 of the Western Conference semis on Monday, May 11, 2026.

After Lakers lost to defending champion Thunder, the fate of LeBron James is what everyone is talking about.

The social media buzz on whether James will hang up his boots this season surged after Game 4 defeat.

Multiple reports suggest he’s unlikely to retire this season with 30% thinking so, while the remaining 70% oppose the idea.

James was playing in his NBA-record 23rd season and lost the playoff series without a single win, just the fourth time ever.

The 41-year-old Lakers superstar posted 24 points and 12 rebounds in Game 4, in his 302nd career postseason game.

James's eight-year contract with the LA Lakers expired, he’s a free agent now.

James’ recent remarks about not looking for a farewell tour further fueled the retirement buzz.

Many now believe he may be seriously pondering announcing retirement.

In January this year, James told ESPN reporter Dave McMenamin about his retirement plans after his game against Cleveland Cavaliers.

James said, “I have not even thought to the point of a farewell tour, or whether the case may be, because I haven’t had the conversation with myself and my family on when is it over.

“So, that’s not even I think that would come after that.”

Separately, some reports appear to suggest that the rift between James and the Lakers has grown out of proportion, backed by the fact that no extension was announced between the two parties.

That’s enough to speculate that something else is cooking behind the scenes.

In another scenario, if James does not announce retirement, he might choose to land at Cleveland for one last ride.