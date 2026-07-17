Brenda Fricker, first Irish woman to win an Oscar, dies at 81

Brenda Fricker, the first Irish actress to win an Oscar Award died at the age of 81 on Thursday night, her agent confirmed on Friday. The Dublin-born actress died after prolonged sickness.

Her agent Phil Belfield expressed sorrow over the death of the acting sensation, stating, “the world seems smaller without her.” Belfield said he was honoured to have known her and worked with her.

Fricker won an Oscar in 1990 for her role in a low-budget film, titled My Left Foot. She played the mother of Christy Brown.

One of her jokes during the acceptance speech left its mark on the audience. Holding the trophy, she quipped, “A woman who had given birth 22 times deserves one of these.”

Fricker didn’t start her career as an actress but as a journalist. She got her first screen role in 1964 on Ireland’s very first soap opera, Tolka Row. She also spent four years on BBC's Casualty playing Nurse Megan Roach.

The moment of fame came after she won the Academy Award. She went on to play some of the memorable roles in Home Alone 2, So I Married an Axe Murderer, Angels in the Outfield, and A Time to Kill.

Other than screen, her personal life was a complete mess. She revealed being abused as a child, then marrying a drug-addict husband, having six miscarriages and attempting to take her life more than 30 times.

In a 2025 interview, she described her situation: “I am just dying, everyday in pain.”