Tom Holland finally gets reply from Erling Haaland: Here's full story

Tom Holland finally gets a reply from Erling Haaland: Here's full story

British actor Tom Holland has finally received a response to his dinner invitation to Norwegian footballer Erling Haaland after being left on read for weeks.

The Spider-Man actor recently appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Falon for the promotion of his Christopher Nolan-directed film The Odyssey and shared the story of how he got “humbled” by the 25-year-old Manchester City striker.

Holland said he was attending the Monaco Grand Prix last month when he spotted the footballer in a nearby hospitality suite and left him a message to hang out.

The 30-year-old acting sensation said, “This is the exact type of humbling experience that is important for actors. Like, ‘I’ll text him, take him for dinner.’ Not even a response. Not an excuse, not ‘I am busy tonight, I am playing football.’ NADA.”

In the Norwegian striker's defense, he revealed that he rarely watches movies and didn’t know who Tom Holland was, adding, “I had never seen him, so I didn’t bother to answer his text.”

However, Haaland has now accepted Holland’s invitation. Commenting on the Tonight Show’s post, the footballer wrote, “Dinner invitation accepted @tomholland2013. A little late … just name the place.”