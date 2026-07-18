China’s Kimi K3 reaches ‘Fable’Level’ AI intelligence, challenging US

The global race for artificial intelligence (AI) supremacy has intensified this week as Chinese startup Moonshot AI rolled out its new model, Kimi K3.

The new model was announced at the World Artificial Intelligence Conference held in Shanghai, sparking strong reactions across global markets and the tech industry.

As per reports, Kimi K3 is the biggest-ever open-source AI model to have been built, with about 2.8 trillion parameters that indicate the strength and complexity of the AI system. In contrast to several of the most influential AI models from America, the K3 is completely free to use and modify for developers all around the world.

As per Moonshot AI, the Kimi K3 is competitive in performance with the best AI models from America, including OpenAI and Anthropic’s Fable. The model can perform complex tasks, including coding, analysing large amounts of data, and combining visuals with text. According to the analysts, the model's abilities put it among the best AI models in the world.

The release also impacted financial markets, with U.S. tech stocks, especially semiconductor companies like Nvidia and Intel, experiencing declines. This indicates investor concerns about increasing competition from China. The Nasdaq index also dipped as market sentiment shifted.

Chinese President XI Jinping also emphasised the significance of global collaboration in AI development, promoting an open and cooperative vision. Meanwhile, U.S. leaders framed this as critical to national security and economic strength.