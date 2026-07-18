Max Holloway breaks silence after wife reveals she left him on read for five years

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) athlete Max Holloway has finally broken his silence and provided much needed context on why his wife left him “on read” for five years.

The couple recently appeared in an interview with Brotherleetime, where his wife, Alessa, revealed that the pair got together after Holloway’s persistent efforts for half a decade.

She revealed that when she texted him to help her find a gym, the UFC fighter asked her “we should hang out,” adding that the MMA icon was doing this for years. Holloway, sitting beside his wife, said: “Consistency, all you need to have is consistency.”

Alessa revealed that she became interested after learning that Holloway was kind of a big deal in combat sports.

The clip was later shared on X by a user named MMAFullMount, which generated a lot of buzz and quickly reached over 4 million views.

Quoting the tweet, Holloway provided context to the clip. He wrote, “She was engaged while leaving me on read for five years. So if anything I’m an a** that kept reaching out. I lived by a code though if you have a bf and he can’t defend your honor you have a girlfriend.”

He later clarified that the code he mentioned was only followed when he was young and learning.

Holloway, who recently defeated Conor McGregor, revealed that his wife was “actually a really good professional surfer.”

He concluded with: “Get the full story before just watching click baits and edited parts.”