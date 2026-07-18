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Max Holloway breaks silence after wife reveals she left him on read for five years

Max Holloway and his wife, professional surfer Alessa Quizon, got married on April 16, 2022

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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published July 18, 2026

Max Holloway breaks silence after wife reveals she left him on read for five years
Max Holloway breaks silence after wife reveals she left him on read for five years

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) athlete Max Holloway has finally broken his silence and provided much needed context on why his wife left him “on read” for five years.

The couple recently appeared in an interview with Brotherleetime, where his wife, Alessa, revealed that the pair got together after Holloway’s persistent efforts for half a decade.

She revealed that when she texted him to help her find a gym, the UFC fighter asked her “we should hang out,” adding that the MMA icon was doing this for years. Holloway, sitting beside his wife, said: “Consistency, all you need to have is consistency.”

Full Mount MMA on X: "???? Max Holloway’s wife, Alessa, revealed that she left him on read for five years. But after he stayed consistent and after she realized he was a big deal in the UFC, she became interested. ???? Brotherleetime https://t.co/9VR6lQAWwr" / X

???? Max Holloway’s wife, Alessa, revealed that she left him on read for five years. But after he stayed consistent and after she realized he was a big deal in the UFC, she became interested. ???? Brotherleetime

Alessa revealed that she became interested after learning that Holloway was kind of a big deal in combat sports.

The clip was later shared on X by a user named MMAFullMount, which generated a lot of buzz and quickly reached over 4 million views.

Quoting the tweet, Holloway provided context to the clip. He wrote, “She was engaged while leaving me on read for five years. So if anything I’m an a** that kept reaching out. I lived by a code though if you have a bf and he can’t defend your honor you have a girlfriend.”

Max Holloway on X: "Here’s the context: 1. She was engaged while leaving me on read for 5 years. lol So if anything I’m an ass that kept reaching out. I lived by a code though if you have a bf and he can’t defend your honor you have a girlfriend hahaha 2. She was a professional surfer and" / X

Here’s the context: 1. She was engaged while leaving me on read for 5 years. lol So if anything I’m an ass that kept reaching out. I lived by a code though if you have a bf and he can’t defend your honor you have a girlfriend hahaha 2. She was a professional surfer and

He later clarified that the code he mentioned was only followed when he was young and learning.

Holloway, who recently defeated Conor McGregor, revealed that his wife was “actually a really good professional surfer.”

He concluded with: “Get the full story before just watching click baits and edited parts.” 

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