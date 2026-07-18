Dollarama offering e-gift card for recalled Heavenly Spices garlic powder

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) has issued a nationwide recall for a popular garlic powder sold at Dollarama stores. Health officials issued a recall, classified as Class 2, over potential microbial contamination which can cause nausea, vomiting, abdominal cramps and watery diarrhea.

The product “Heavenly Spices Garlic Powder” is feared to be contaminated with Bacillus cereus. Bacillus cereus is a bacterium that can cause food poisoning, with symptoms typically appearing within hours of consuming contaminated food.

The Class 2 classification means that there exists a moderate risk that consuming the product could cause non-life threatening short-term health issues.

The CFIA advised not to use, sell, serve or distribute the affected product, which was sold in 70-gram containers in stores and online.

Dollarama has announced compensation for their customers. One of its spokesperson said: “Customers who purchased the product should throw it away.”

They added, “The customers can contact Dollarama Customer Service directly for a $2.00 e-gift card as a replacement.”

The popular garlic powder isn’t the only product being recalled this week as earlier the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced a recall of 735,000 packages of Pillsbury bread products. It was recalled over fear that it may be contaminated with glass.