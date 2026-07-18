Drake bets $1.5m on Argentina to win World Cup: Will 'Drake Curse' strike again?

Canadian rapper Drake has put a massive bet on the Argentina vs Spain World Cup final scheduled to be played on Sunday, July 19, at MetLife Stadium. The whopping $1.5 million bet in USTD would earn him a fortune of $5.175 million.

The 39-year-old Make Them Remember hitmaker has put a bet on Argentina winning against Spain in regular 90 minutes.

The music sensation is no stranger to putting hefty bets on high-voltage clashes in several sports, including football, UFC, Basketball (NBA) and even Formula 1.

However, there is a twist as social media fans believe that any team the One Dance rapper bets on loses the game. The fans describe it as “Drake Curse.”

When Drake put a bet on Conor McGregor defeating Khabib Nurmagomedov in their high-intensity UFC fight in 2018, Conor suffered a humiliating defeat.

Some reports suggest that Drake’s public bets have a success rate of around 37.2%.

Does this mean that Drake Curse might cost Argentina the FIFA World Cup. Previously, Opta supercomputers has predicted Spain as the winner of the Sunday’s final.

Whether the so-called "Drake Curse" strikes again remains to be seen.