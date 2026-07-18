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Why is X (formerly Twitter) down? Here's what we know

X (formerly Twitter) suffers widespread outage, users left scrolling without social media

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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published July 18, 2026

Why is X (formerly Twitter) down? Here’s what we know
Why is X (formerly Twitter) down? Here’s what we know 

X, formerly known as Twitter, experienced a major outage Saturday, July 18, leaving thousands of users unable to access their feeds, post content, or even connect to the platform’s servers.

Down Detector reported that there were around 1,500 reports of problems flooding in starting around 3:00 am ET, with issues persisting into the afternoon.

Almost 40$ users reported that they are experiencing issues with the mobile app, while 25% struggled to load the complete feed and 19% were unable to connect to the server.

Despite significant outage reports, the X developer platform reported all systems were operational, leaving the cause of the outage a mystery.

The people who were able to remain online had complaints like the application crashing, lagging, layout problems, and inability to post material. The most irritating thing about the outage was its occurrence at a time when users wanted to keep track of various live happenings, such as the severe weather in the New York metropolitan region, the London Diamond League athletics event where Josh Kerr set the mile world record, and the World Cup final.

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