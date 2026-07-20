Cyclospora latest: What FDA found in Taylor Farms lettuce test results?

Federal health officials have walked back a significant finding following a sample of Taylor Farms lettuce initially reported as positive for Cyclospora.

According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the laboratory experts have re-reviewed the sample results and concluded that there’s no true amplification of the Parasite’s DNA in the sample.

In a statement issued on July 19, the agency said: “Due to the complexity in detection of Cyclospora, FDA laboratory experts re-reviewed the sample results and have concluded that the finding does not represent true amplification and should be considered a false positive.”

Just one day earlier on July 18, the agency reported that there was a positive result which raised concerns among consumers. However, on Sunday, the FDA confirmed that no product sample indicated a positive result for Cyclospora.

Responding to the announcement, Taylor Freh Foods, the parent company of Taylor Farms, said that the FDA informed the company of the error and apologized for the mistake. The company stated: “To be clear, at this moment, FDA has not identified a single positive product test result for Cyclospora.”

In spite of the retraction, the voluntary recall issued by the company on its iceberg lettuce from central Mexico is still ongoing. The recall began on July 17 following investigations by the federal government that linked the illness outbreak to the consumption of iceberg lettuce from Taco Bell in Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio, and West Virginia. The recall also covers Marketside brands of iceberg lettuce products sold in Walmart stores in 14 states.

Cyclospora has caused over 1,600 confirmed cases and more than 5,000 additional infections being verified, with around 141 hospitalisations reported. So far, no deaths have been reported. FDA emphasised that it continues to work with Taylor Farms and state partners to explore the exact source of the outbreak.