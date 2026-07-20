Kevin Keegan dies at 75: Look back at Liverpool legend's career

Liverpool legend and former England manager Kevin Keegan has succumbed to cancer at the age of 75 on Monday, July 20.

His family confirmed the news of his death, stating that the former footballer was surrounded by his family in his final moments. They expressed gratitude to the medical team who took care of Keegan while he was battling with cancer, which was made public this January.

The family described the situation as “a hugely difficult time” and requested privacy.

Keegan was one of English football's most instantly recognisable names, both as a player and later as a manager known for wearing his heart on his sleeve.

He played with Scunthorpe before getting signed by Liverpool in 1971. Over six years at Anfield he won three First Division titles, two UEFA Cups, an FA Cup and the European Cup in 1977.

He then joined the German club Hamburg, where he enjoyed some of the best years of his career. Keegan won the Ballon d'Or in 1978 and again in 1979, becoming only the third English player to receive the prestigious award. During his time at the club, he also helped Hamburg reach another European Cup final.

After returning to England, he played for Southampton before finishing his career at Newcastle United and retiring in 1984. For England, he scored 21 goals in 63 matches and represented his country at the 1982 FIFA World Cup.

He was an acclaimed player but his true moment of fame came when he became Newcastle’s manager in 1992. Under his management, the team built such an attack that they became known as “the entertainers”.

The legendary footballer is survived by his wife and two daughters.