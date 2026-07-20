Tropical depression two forms in Gulf, expected to become Storm Bertha

A tropical depression has formed in the eastern Gulf of Mexico, triggering tropical storm watches and storm surge warnings for a large stretch of the U.S. Gulf Coast.

The development of the storm was confirmed by the National Hurricane Center (NHC) on Sunday, July 19, with maximum sustained winds of 35 mph as of Monday morning, located around 100-110 miles south of Panama City, Florida.

As per forecasters, the depression is set to strengthen into Tropical Storm Bertha later Monday, which would make it the second named storm of the 2026 Atlantic hurricane season. While the storm is anticipated to intensify, the NHC notes that Saharan dust and wind shear are likely to prevent it from becoming a hurricane.

Following the forecast, authorities have issued tropical storm watches for Florida’s Ochlockonee River to the Jefferson-Plaquemines Parish border to the Mouth of the Mississippi River, with life-threatening flooding of 2- 3 ft possible.

The system will drift at a slow pace north-northwest along the coastline, delivering heavy rains until mid-week.

Locations from the Florida Panhandle and coastal Alabama to Louisiana must brace themselves for spells of heavy rains with rainfall totals of 2-4 inches, with some locations receiving more rain. Potential hazards consist of flash floods, strong coastal winds, and deadly rip currents.