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Higher consumption of artificial sweetener associated with memory loss, study finds

Increased intake of sugar substitutes linked to cognitive impairment

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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published July 20, 2026

Higher consumption of artificial sweetener associated with memory loss, study finds
Higher consumption of artificial sweetener associated with memory loss, study finds

A recent study has found a link between higher consumption of several artificial sweeteners and fast declines in memory and thinking skills, with the highest intake associated with cognitive aging roughly 1.6 years faster than the lowest intake.

The research published in the journal of the American Academy of Neurology, Neurology, followed nearly 13,000 adults over eight years and assessed seven common low- and no-calorie sweeteners including aspartame, saccharin, acesulfame K, erythritol, xylitol, sorbitol, and tagatose.

It is found that the participants who consumed the highest amounts (avg 191 milligrams per day), equivalent to the aspartame in one can of diet soda, experienced a 62% faster decline in overall cognitive abilities in comparison to those in the lowest consumption group, who averaged just 20mg/ day. The middle consumption group showed a 35% faster decline.

There was a stronger relationship between sweetener use and decline in cognitive function for adults less than 60 years of age and those with diabetes, since they tend to consume sugar substitutes instead of sugar. Out of the seven sweeteners, six sweeteners except tagatose were associated with rapid cognitive decline.

Study author Dr Claudia Kimie Suemoto of the University of Sao Paulo said: “Low and no-calorie sweeteners are often seen as a healthy alternative to sugar; however, our findings suggest certain sweeteners may have negative effects on brain health over time.”

The artificial sweeteners are frequently added to low-calorie beverages like diet sodas, flavoured water, energy drinks, yoghurts, and many others, which fall under the category of ultra-processed food products.

The researchers stressed that their research was merely observational, and no conclusive evidence was produced linking the consumption of artificial sweeteners with cognitive decline. Further research is required to confirm these results and explore if any other substitutes can be used in place of sugars.

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