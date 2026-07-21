Trump fires back after Mamdani said he may arrest Netanyahu

United States (U.S.) President Donald Trump has fired back at New York City (NYC) Mayor Zohran Mamdani after the latter announced that he might consider arresting the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, executing the warrants of the International Criminal Court (ICC), when he visits the US.

Now, the 47th POTUS has stepped in and without referencing the mayor’s comments, Trump announced that Netanyahu will not be arrested in the U.S.

Taking to his own Truth Social platform, the 80-year-old Republican leader wrote, “Benjamin Netanyahu will not be arrested, in any way, shape, or form, while in the United States of America.”

Trump credited the Israeli PM as someone who was fighting the Islamic Republic of Iran which spent the “last 47 years killing American soldiers and others.”

This comes after Mamdani told the New York Times that the city was considering all the possible legal options. In a video podcast The Interview, the 34-year-old socialist-Democrat mayor said: “I believe that Prime Minister Netanyahu belongs in The Hague. He’s a war criminal who has been charged by the ICC.”

The Hague-based ICC has issued arrest warrants for Netanyahu in 2024 due to his alleged war crimes in Gaza.

Earlier, Israel responded to Mamdani’s comments, describing the ICC as “kangaroo court.”

Netanyahu is currently scheduled to visit the United States this week, with travel arrangements planned to begin on Saturday.