26 Federal Plaza explosion: Full details on arrest, motive, investigation on ‘incendiary device’

A man was taken into custody on Monday morning, July 20, after setting off an incendiary device outside 26 Federal Plaza in lower Manhattan.

The building has Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) offices and federal immigration courts.

The incident took place around 8:30 a.m. local time when the suspect, who is identified as 43-year-old Andrew Arrabaca, wheeled a cart with fireworks and flammable liquid to the entrance of the building. The suspect tried to ignite the 41-story federal complex, with footage of the scene depicting a large plume of white smoke blowing from the entrance as officers rushed to subdue the suspect.

Responding to the incident, FBI Assistant Director in Charge James Carnacle called it an “anti-government attack on a federal facility.”

"The suspect, who reportedly had a track record of being anti-ICE, was carrying a sign that stated 'ICE Off Our Streets,' accompanied by two airsoft rifles," stated officials.

In addition, two individuals received minor injuries—a federal employee and a civilian—and have since been released from the hospital. The suspect is in federal custody and the FBI's New York Joint Terrorism Task Force is handling the case.

For now, authorities are continuing to investigate the motive behind the attack. Charges against the suspect have not yet been announced. The NYPD bomb squad is examining the suspect’s cart as a precaution.