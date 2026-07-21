PM Shehbaz urges Iran-US de-escalation in meeting with Momeni

Iranian Interior Minister Eskandar Momeni (second from left) calls on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Islamabad on July 21, 2026. — X/@PakPMO

Pakistan to continue its role as mediator, says PM.

PM and Momeni discuss bilateral ties, cooperation.

Iranian minister meets CDF Munir at GHQ: ISPR.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday voiced deep concern over the recent escalation in the Gulf region and urged Iran and the United States to exercise restraint during a meeting with Iranian Interior Minister Eskandar Momeni.

Reaffirming Pakistan's commitment to regional peace and stability, the PM said the country would continue to play its role as an "honest and sincere mediator and facilitator".

Momeni, who is on an official visit to Pakistan, called on PM Shehbaz at the Prime Minister's House.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Ishaq Dar, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, Information Minister Attaullah Tarar, Adviser to the Prime Minister Syed Tauqir Shah, Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhry and other senior officials attended the meeting, the PMO said in a statement.

Welcoming the Iranian minister and his delegation, Shehbaz recalled his visit to Tehran earlier this month to attend the funeral of the late Iranian supreme leader Ayatollah Sayyid Ali Khamenei.

He conveyed his good wishes and respectful regards to Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei and President Masoud Pezeshkian.

The two sides discussed matters of mutual interest and bilateral cooperation.

Momeni conveyed the greetings and best wishes of the Iranian leadership and said he was leading a delegation of senior officials to further strengthen ties between the neighbouring countries.

The Iranian minister also thanked Pakistan's leadership for its diplomatic efforts and expressed appreciation for PM Shehbaz, DPM Dar and Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir for their role in facilitating the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).

He also thanked the prime minister for travelling to Tehran to attend the funeral ceremony of the late Ali Khamenei.

Momeni meets CDF Munir

Separately, Momeni also held a meeting with CDF and Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Field Marshal Munir at General Headquarters (GHQ), Rawalpindi, today.

Iranian Interior Minister Eskandar Momeni meets Chief of Defence Forces and Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir at GHQ, Rawalpindi, on July 21, 2026. — Screengrab via ISPR

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, regional and bilateral security and effective border management were discussed, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

The visiting Iranian dignitary appreciated Pakistan's consistent efforts and indispensable diplomatic role in easing regional tensions, encouraging de-escalation and serving as an anchor for peace.

The meeting concluded with a reaffirmation of resolve to maintain close coordination and cooperative mechanisms to safeguard regional security and mutual prosperity, the statement concluded.

Momeni arrived in Islamabad on Monday on an official visit, accompanied by a high-level delegation for talks with Pakistan's civilian and military leadership.

His visit comes amid renewed tensions in the Gulf region, with Iran and the United States facing a fresh standoff over the Strait of Hormuz, raising concerns about the future of an interim agreement reached between the two sides.

Iran's foreign ministry spokesperson had signalled on Monday that diplomatic exchanges with the United States via mediators were ongoing despite US military strikes on the country.

Pakistan said last week it would encourage the warring nations to stop violence and resume talks under a memorandum of understanding (MoU) it helped mediate last month.

The interim agreement and a possible path towards a permanent halt to the war had come into question when fresh fighting broke out this month.

Momeni has previously taken part in mediation talks and met with Interior Minister Naqvi when he visited Iran.