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Lamine Yamal's girlfriend breaks silence after past relationship rumours go viral

Ines Garcia Santos said that respectful criticism was welcome but humiliation is not

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

Published July 21, 2026

Lamine Yamals girlfriend breaks silence after past relationship rumours go viral
Lamine Yamal's girlfriend breaks silence after past relationship rumours go viral

Spanish footballer Lamine Yamal’s girlfriend Ines Garcia Santos has been in the spotlight after social media users speculated about an alleged past relationship and now Santos has broken her silence.

Several social media users alleged that the 21-year-old fashion and lifestyle social media influencer ditched her ex-boyfriend for the rich, popular football sensation, who played a key role in Spain’s win over Argentina in the 2026 FIFA World Cup final.

Taking to X, Santos neither confirmed nor denied her past relationship; however, she asked the public to have some “empathy, and a little humanity,” and consider her a human as well.

She wrote, “I've spent hours reading the comments and, although I'm trying to tough it out, I'm a person too. Behind this account is someone who feels, who cries, who makes mistakes, and who doesn't stop being human just because she's in a relationship.”

Inés García on X: "Nunca pensé que compartir algo tan simple fuera a convertirse en esto. Llevo horas leyendo los comentarios y, aunque intento hacerme la fuerte, también soy una persona. Detrás de esta cuenta hay alguien que siente, que llora, que se equivoca y que no deja de ser humana por estar" / X

Nunca pensé que compartir algo tan simple fuera a convertirse en esto. Llevo horas leyendo los comentarios y, aunque intento hacerme la fuerte, también soy una persona. Detrás de esta cuenta hay alguien que siente, que llora, que se equivoca y que no deja de ser humana por estar

Santos said that respectful criticism was welcome, adding that there’s a difference between having an opinion and taking time to humiliate someone.

The social media personality with over 3.3 followers on Instagram added, “I don't intend to convince anyone to like me. I just ask for a little empathy. A little humanity. Because no one deserves to receive hundreds or thousands of hate messages.”

Yamal and Santos' relationship came to the spotlight during the World Cup after fans dug up her alleged comments on a social media post of another man, appearing to tell him she loved him. 

Goals Side on X: "????????

????????| It has been learned that Inés García, Lamine Yamal's girlfriend, ended her 5-year relationship before becoming romantically involved with Yamal. {@bpthaber}

The authenticity of comments and screenshots posted on social media remains under scrutiny. 

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