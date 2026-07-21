LeBron James' next big move? NBA insider says Miami Heat remains in play

LeBron James's decision is lingering as the free agency period is entering into its fourth week, fueling speculations about where he will land for his 24th NBA season.

After the Heat inducted Giannis Antetokounmpo on Thursday, July 16, NBA chatter hints that LeBron might follow suit.

Brian Windhorst, while appearing on ESPN broadcast First Take, offered an insight, pointing out LeBron might end up with Heat.

“I think when you go back and look at all the big free agent moves of the last two decades, they have all been tied to Team USA,” said Windhorst.

“I think Miami is on the board absolutely. The narrative, the arc, the good story, which the Bron cares about, the story is in Cleveland, the family is in Golden State, the basketball is in Miami. I think it’s a fascinating basketball fit," Windhorst continued.

“Look if you go in Cleveland, you don’t have to issue any statement, it makes sense, they have a great team, he fits in. I definitely think Miami is on the board,” Windhorst laid out.

LeBron James' next big move? NBA insider says Miami Heat remains in play

Why does Miami remain a realistic option for LeBron?

If King James signed up with Miami Heat, he and Giannis wouldn’t be alone; he would team up with the likes of Bam Adebayo, Andrew Wiggins, Davion Mitchell, and Tyler Herro.

As far as ball handling is concerned, the Heat attack the rim, move the ball fast and thrive in downhill isolation sets.

James’ PR power is also there, with enough star power to split among Bron, Giannis, and Bam.

King James is a four-time NBA champion, whose next big move has become the biggest storyline of the NBA offseason.

For context, back in 2010, James sent shockwaves to the NBA world when he joined Miami Heat.

Thus, he helped pioneer the age of superteams, teaming up with Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh.

The Heat went on to win the NBA Championships in 2012 and 2013 and reached the Finals from 2011 to 2014.

James then switched to the Cavs, leading them to an NBA championship in 2016.

Then, King James made an eight-year career run with the Lakers from 2018-2026, winning a fourth title in 2020.