Matt Damon credits Anne Hathaway for ‘The Odyssey’ best scene

Christopher Nilan couldn’t stop praising one The Odyssey scene and now Matt Damon revealed Anne Hathaway made it happen.

During a recent press run for the epic movie the 55-year-old shared a touching behind-the-scenes moment from the set.

He recalled that one scene with the Oscar winner was so powerful that he completely lost himself in the performance. And even the director was reportedly thrilled with the results.

“I looked in your eyes and that was it... I got completely transported,” Damon said, describing how naturally the moment unfolded on camera.

According to the actor, Nolan was equally impressed after reviewing the footage.

“Chris said after he saw the dailies that he was really excited about how it worked, and I said, ‘That was Annie! I swear to God,’” Damon revealed, making it clear he believed Hathaway's performance elevated the scene.

Hathaway, however, was quick to brush off the praise.

“Oh stop. That’s way too generous,” she replied.

But Damon doubled down on his admiration, comparing the experience to effortlessly riding the perfect wave.

“I am serious. It’s like surfing a wave, you don’t even have to think about it, you’re just off,” he explained, suggesting that acting opposite Hathaway made the emotional scene feel almost instinctive.

The admiration clearly went both ways. Hathaway responded by saying she experienced the same effortless connection while working with Damon.