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Another Jolie-Pitt child files to drop Brad Pitt's surname

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s kids Zahara and Maddox are also pursuing legal name changes

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Published July 22, 2026

Another Jolie-Pitt child files to drop Brad Pitt’s surname
Another Jolie-Pitt child files to drop Brad Pitt’s surname

Another chapter has unfolded in the Jolie-Pitt family story, with Vivienne Jolie-Pitt making a personal decision that continues a growing pattern among her siblings.

As per People magazine, the 18-year-old has filed a petition in Los Angeles County Superior Court to legally change her name from Vivienne Marcheline Jolie-Pitt to Vivienne Marcheline Jolie.

The filing lists the reason simply as “personal,” with a hearing scheduled for November 2.

The move does not come entirely as a surprise. Fans first noticed the change last year when Vivienne was credited as “Vivienne Jolie” in the Playbill for Broadway’s The Outsiders, a production she worked on alongside her mother, Angelina Jolie.

She’s also not the first of the former couple’s six children to distance herself from the Pitt’s surname. Shiloh successfully dropped “Pitt” in 2024, while Zahara and Maddox are also pursuing legal name changes.

“It’s sad to see someone repeatedly publicise their successful alienation of their children from the other parent,” a source close to Brad Pitt previously told the outlet.

The legal filings arrive years after Pitt and Jolie’s highly publicised split in 2016.

Although their divorce was finalized in late 2024, the former couple remains locked in an ongoing legal dispute over Château Miraval, the French winery they once co-owned.

Despite the family headlines, Jolie has long emphasized encouraging her children to find their own identities.

“I have six very individual human beings in my home. I am so excited about all the different stages and feelings and curiosities that they go through. Why wouldn’t you be?” she told the outlet in 2021.

“We’re supposed to help them figure out who they are. And you can’t figure out who they are if you don’t enthusiastically develop with them.”

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