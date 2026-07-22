Pakistan condemns Houthi threats against Saudi Arabia, Red Sea shipping

An image showing the board reading "Ministry of Foreign Affairs" outside the office of Minstry of Foreign Affairs. — APP/File

FO warns hostilities against Pakistan's interests to draw response.

Says Pakistan reserves right to use force to protect maritime assets.

Adds threats undermine freedom of navigation, global commercial trade.

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Wednesday strongly condemned the continued threats issued by the Houthis against Saudi Arabia and commercial shipping in the Red Sea, warning that such actions endanger regional security and global trade.

In a statement, the Foreign Office said the threats undermine freedom of navigation, challenge the rules-based maritime order and jeopardise the uninterrupted flow of global commerce.

The FO said threats against commercial shipping and trade with Saudi Arabia are unacceptable and violate established principles of international law. It also expressed concern over reports of threats targeting vessels engaged in lawful commercial trade with the Kingdom.

The statement came amid escalating tensions after the Houthis declared a naval blockade against Saudi Arabia and threatened to target commercial shipping.

Last week, Saudi Arabia had intercepted ballistic missiles launched by the Houthis from Yemen towards the Kingdom's southern region. A spokesperson for the Saudi-led military coalition in Yemen said the missiles were intercepted after being fired by the "terrorist Houthi militia" towards southern Saudi Arabia.

In its statement, Pakistan reaffirmed that any hostile act against Pakistani-flagged vessels or the country's maritime interests would be treated as a grave threat to its national security and sovereign interests.

The Foreign Office said that, in accordance with the Charter of the United Nations and international law, Pakistan reserves the right to take all necessary measures, including the lawful use of force in self-defence, to protect its maritime assets and national interests.

The statement also expressed deep concern over "attempts" to draw Saudi Arabia into the conflict in the Middle East and reiterated Pakistan's unwavering support for the Kingdom's security, sovereignty, territorial integrity and prosperity.

Reaffirming its commitment to dialogue, diplomacy and regional de-escalation, Pakistan called on all parties to respect international law and ensure the safety and security of international maritime shipping.