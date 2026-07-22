Trump wants FIFA's Gianni Infantino as Next UN Secretary-General: Here's how he could get elected

Published July 22, 2026
United States (U.S.) President Donald Trump has reportedly pitched his friend and FIFA President Gianni Infantino as next secretary-general of the United Nations (UN) following the success of 2026 FIFA World Cup, co-hosted by the U.S., Canada and Mexico.
A White House insider told The New York Post that Trump wants Infantino to succeed the incumbent Antonio Guterres who is due to step down in December this year. The insider said, “President Trump believes the 56-year-old Swiss football administrator is respected by everyone around the world and recognises he has a special ability to bring people together.”
However, the FIFA president has earlier stated that he wanted to run for a third term as the football body’s head and hasn’t yet reacted responded to the 80-year-old Republican leader’s proposal.
The 47th POTUS’s special envoy for global relationships, Paolo Zampolli praised Trump for having “such a genius idea.”
He hailed Infantino for successfully managing FIFA with over 200 members and drew parallels between the roles of FIFA head and UN secretary-general. Zampolli said: “In the UN, you have to deal with 193 states and in FIFA with over 200 members and Infantino’s great record shows he knows how to manage.”
Leading names to replace Guterres include, former Chilean President Michelle Bachelet and the International Atomic Energy Agency’s Director General Rafael Grossi of Argentina.